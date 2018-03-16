Mid-day fire razes down petrol station in Jos

A mid-day fire on Friday razed down one of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company filling stations at the Building Materials Market in Bukuru in Jos South Local Government area.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a J5 Bus was also burnt in the fire at the station located opposite the Airforce Girls Comprehensive Secondary school.

An eye witness told NAN that the fire was ignited by a spark from the J5 bus which was leaving the station after fueling.

The witness told NAN that for almost 20 minutes while the fire raged, onlookers were not able to put it out as none of the five fire extinguishers visible at the station was functional.

However, men of the state’s Fire Service arrived the scene after 20 minutes to bring the situation under control.