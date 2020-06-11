Seven-time Formula 1 Champion, Michael Schumacher will soon undergo another surgery as part of his treatment with heart stem cells.

The family of the former Formula 1 world champion, who maintained absolute secrecy about the state of health of the driver, victim of a serious skiing accident in December 2013 in Méribel (Savoie), did not comment on this information.

The French professor and cardiologist Philippe Menasché would be in charge of the intervention, which is part of the experimental treatment with cardiac stem cells that the German has been undergoing for the past year.

“The aim is to regenerate Michael’s nervous system,” neurosurgeon Dr. Nicola Acciari told the Italian press, noting that the former Ferrari and Mercedes driver was suffering from muscle atrophy and osteoporosis.

Last December, Schumacher was admitted to the continuous monitoring unit of the Cardiovascular Surgery Department of the Georges Pompidou European Hospital (Paris).

He had consulted Philippe Menasché, a surgeon specialising in cell therapy for heart failure.

Since the German champion’s accident, information has been very scarce.

In June 2019, Jean Todt, a great friend of “Schumi”, especially since their joint stint with Ferrari, had mentioned Michael.

“Michael is very well surrounded, he lives with his family in his house between Geneva and Lausanne. He continues to fight.”

At the end of 2018, the former Scuderia Ferrari boss had already told Auto Bild Motorsport that he had watched an F1 Grand Prix (the one in Brazil) alongside “Schumi”.

On December 29, 2013, his head hit a rock after a fall during a ski descent.

He was in an artificial coma for four weeks and then returned to his home in Switzerland to be with his family.

—