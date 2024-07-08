Michael Olise joins Bayern Munich

Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise has joined Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich.

The German club, which announced the arrival of Olise on Sunday on its X handle, said: “The Eagle has landed!”

The 22-year-old signed a five-year contract until June 30, 2029, according to a statement.

“The talks with FC Bayern were very positive, and I’m very happy to now be playing for such a big club,” said Olise. “It’s a great challenge, and that’s exactly what I was looking for.

“I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring that we win as many titles as possible with our team in the coming year.”

Olise, who joined English Premier League side Crystal Palace from another English club Reading in 2021, netted 16 goals and made 25 assists in 90 appearances for the club.

