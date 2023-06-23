Michael Jordan selects 18-year old Nigerian to Charlotte Hornets

The outgoing Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has picked 18-year-old Nigerian, James Nnaji from Makurdi with the 31st pick.



Nigerian professional basketball player, Nnaji is now being Drafted into the NBA.



The 18-year-old will start his NBA career with Eastern Conference powerhouse team the Charlotte Hornets.



Nnaji joins the Charlotte Hornets from Spanish ACB side Barcelona Basketball.



He was selected by NBA legend Michael Jordan, who is the outgoing owner of the Charlotte Hornets.



Nnaji was chosen by the Celtics in the third round of the 2023 NBA Draft, however he was soon traded to the Charlotte Hornets.



Considering that Nnaji won’t turn 19 until August, he is a project for the future.



Nnaji, a rookie center from Nigeria who is 18 years old, was originally taken by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 31 pick.



The Hornets acquired him by sending the Nos. 34 and 39 picks to the Boston Celtics.



Nnaji, a 6-foot-11 center with a huge 7-foot-5 wingspan, didn’t get much action for FC Barcelona last season, but he still showed his athleticism and touch around the basket.



Nnaji will probably spend some time in the G League in the beginning because Mark Williams and Nick Richards are under contract with Charlotte.



Nnaji gets drafted after he was racially abused by Real Madrid fans on his way to help Barcelona win the Spanish ACB title.