Former Chelsea and Black Stars football legend, Michael Essien, has lost over one million followers on social media for publicly declaring support for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community in Ghana.

Essien endorsed the LGBT community in Ghana in an Instagram post on March 1, 2021.

However, his post has not been taken lightly by Ghanaians who openly rejected the move for LGBT to be legalised in Ghana.

For this reason, the majority of people who follow him on social media have all unfollowed him.

For instance, on Instagram, Essien is believed to have had 1.9 million followers prior to his post.

On Twitter, Essien was reported to have had 1.4 million followers before his infamous post.

Now, he is left with a little over 650,000 followers.

Meanwhile, Essien has quickly deleted his Instagram post supporting the LGBTQA+ society.

Following the public uproar and possibly some personal advise the ace footballer received, he decided to take back his support by taking down the post.

A new check conducted by YEN.com.gh shows all the other posts among which his statement in support of the queer community was seen previously.

