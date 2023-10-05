Mhbad: Primeboy turns self in,  taken into police custody

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy has been taken into their custody.

Recall that Primeboy was recently declared wanted by the Police following the controversy surrounding the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that Primeboy turned himself in.

The tweet reads, “Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in.

“He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.

“The Lagos State Police Command once again assures family, friends, fans of Mohbad and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a most diligent investigation.

“The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice”.