MG RX5 brings style, technology, performance to Nigeria’s SUV market

The MG RX5 combines bold design, advanced features, and proven reliability to deliver a smarter, more connected driving experience for Nigerian motorists.

The MG RX5 is setting a new standard for SUVs in Nigeria with its bold design, intelligent features, and modern engineering. Manufactured by SAIC Motor and sold under the globally respected MG brand, the RX5 combines performance, comfort, and technology, making it one of the most exciting vehicles in its class.

Striking Design and Road Presence

The MG RX5 stands out with a wide, three-dimensional grille flanked by full-crystal LED headlamps and signature C-shaped daytime running lights. Its aerodynamic silhouette and muscular rear design give it a confident, dynamic look, while 19-inch alloy wheels and a distinctive rear spoiler add a sporty edge.

Performance Meets Efficiency

Under the hood, the RX5 features a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 171 horsepower and 275Nm of torque, delivering 10% more power than the previous generation. Paired with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), the SUV offers smooth gear shifts, brisk acceleration, and impressive fuel efficiency at just 6.8 litres per 100km. Whether for daily city commutes or long-distance travel, the RX5 is engineered to perform with confidence and consistency.

A Tech-Forward Interior

Inside, the RX5 offers a modern and spacious cabin inspired by contemporary home design. A 14.1-inch vertical HD touchscreen takes center stage, complemented by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and GPS navigation ensure seamless connectivity, while a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, and dual-zone climate control deliver comfort on every journey.

Safety and health are also priorities. The RX5 comes equipped with multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and advanced driver assistance features. A standout addition is the UVC deep ultraviolet air purification system, which sterilizes cabin air for a healthier in-car environment.

Built for Reliability

Extensive quality testing underpins the RX5’s durability, including over 5 million km of road tests and 500,000 hours of lab analysis. The SUV also offers a 5-year or 150,000km warranty, providing peace of mind to Nigerian drivers.

Trims and Options

The RX5 is available in multiple trims, with the Luxury (LUX) model offering premium features such as a 360-degree parking camera, cruise control, a panoramic roof, and leather upholstery.

Dimensions at a Glance

Length: 4,571 mm

Width: 1,855 mm

Height: 1,719 mm

Wheelbase: 2,708 mm

A statement of smart mobility

Combining style, performance, and technology, the MG RX5 is more than just a vehicle—it is a bold statement of smart mobility for drivers who expect capability, comfort, and confidence in one package.

