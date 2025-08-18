MFM’s Olukoya ordains 5,000 ministers, cautions against rebellion

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, has ordained 5,000 men and women as pastors, urging them to stay devoted to their divine calling and shun rebellion.

The ordination was the highlight of a three-day 2025 Global Ministers Conference which began on Friday and ended on Sunday at the MFM Prayer City along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Themed “The Message, the Messenger and the Power”, the three-days conference featured teachings, specialised sessions and ordinations.

Addressing the newly ordained pastors from across the globe, Olukoya described rebellion as a destructive spirit, lamenting its growing influence.

“Rebellion always finds supporters who cheer it on, even financing misconduct,” he said, referencing the biblical Absalom, who died after leading a revolt.

He also warned against the rise of false ministers, particularly on the internet.

Also Read:

“Many now call themselves general overseers, papas, or superintendents, but time will separate the genuine from the fake,” he said, challenging the new pastors to ensure their anointing comes from God alone.

“If your ordination is from men, it’s not too late to step back. Only God can truly anoint you. The anointed do not die useless deaths—they are preserved, while the false will be swept away,” he declared.

Olukoya further urged them not to use their positions to oppress their flock, but to serve with diligence and humility.

“From today, you are changed. Do not oppress the flock; be diligent in service. No man can ordain you—only God can,” he charged.

Post Views: 8