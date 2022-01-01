MFM’s Dr. Olukoya releases 37-point prophesies for 2022

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, has released his prophesies for 2022.

The 37-point prophecies were released by the revered man of God during the 2021 crossover service of the church.

Olukoya said in part: “We need to pray against inflation and starvation.

“We need to pray against massive political instability, which will put a lot of people in disarray.

“We need to pray against strange deaths.

“The church needs prayers against increased persecution of Christians.

“The God of the ‘suddenlies’ is preparing something for Nigeria and will answer the prayers of His children.

“For any power that wants Nigeria to sink shall sink, and any power that wants Nigeria to die shall die; they will drink their own blood and eat their own flesh, until they are drunk with it.”