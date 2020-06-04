The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has concluded arrangements to henceforth transmit her services live on television.

This followed the ongoing provision of adequate measures and installation of facilities to ensure successful reopening.

The Chairman of the MFM Media Committee, Pastor Oladele Bank-Olemoh, who disclosed this during the week, said the Ministry’s General Overseer Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, considered the safety implications of opening the church for service in view of her crowded services, prayer and deliverance nature, vibrancy and the peculiarity of her worship modes.

The International Headquarters of the MFM, situated at Onike, Yaba in Lagos, hosts no fewer than 15,000 in any of her services.

The MFM urged her members to continue to fellowship through the media platforms already provided, which includes YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and MFM TV.

The ministry reminded members that services have not resumed yet, assuring that adequate notice will be given before the services resume.

To reach more members, Pastor Bank-Olemoh said the Sunday services will be transmitted from 8am to 9am; Manna Water services on Wednesdays between 5pm and 6pm, while the monthly power-packed Power Must Change Hands programme will be on air by 7am to 8am on the first Saturday of every month on the Lagos Television from June 10.