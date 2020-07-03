The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, has directed that members move from the ongoing third session of the 30 Days Prayer Retreat when it ends on July 7 to another session.

According to a news release signed by the Chairman, MFM Media Committee, Pastor Oladele Bank-Olemoh, the members will, from July 8, pray the prayers for July Power Must Change Hands until August PMCH.

Bank-Olemoh said: “The prayer points for the Special Power Must Change Hands programme will be distributed through our social media platforms.

“We start with aggressive praise/worship songs, then confess Psalms 91 and 46.

“This is followed by the singing of three choice songs on the Blood of Jesus and

then the prayers.

“This should be done daily.”

It is recalled that the MFM directed her members to embark on a 30-day prayer retreat, which ran from March 22 through April 20.

The Ministry distributed a 62-page prayer pamphlet to members and prayer lovers alike, within and without the ministry, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced a lockdown on the nation in March.

At the expiration of the first and second rounds of the monthly prayer retreat, Dr. Olukoya directed a repeat, making it three, which is still being prayed daily by everyone till today.