A contractor, Success O Venture, handling repainting of the headquarters building of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, has apologised for the failure of his workers to use the safety gear he provided for them while working on the church’s headquarters building.

A photograph of some painters on a ladder working on the building without safety helmet on their heads had gone viral a couple of days ago with an innuendo to accuse the church of failing to provide the needed safety gear for the workers’ use.

But speaking to Brother Collins Edomaruse, spokesman to the church’s General Overseer, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, the contractor said the church was not to blame for the oversight, but his workers for refusing to use the helmets he had provided to them.

He said: “Oga, I gave them the safety gear, including helmet and others, but they refused to put them on because I stepped out at some point.

“I have now forced my workers to use them and they have complied because it is in their own interest.

“I am really sorry for the embarrassment my workers have caused the church.”

Several readers of the online post on the incident had submitted that it was not the responsibility of the church to provide helmet to the contractor working on its church building.