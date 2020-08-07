The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has said despite the lifting of the ban on physical religious gatherings, it will not be doing so in Lagos and Ogun States immediately.

The Chairman of the Media Committee of the MFM, Pastor Oladele Bank-Olemoh, said this in a statement on Friday.

This is coming on the heels of the announcement by the Lagos and Ogun States Governments that worship centres could open for physical services on August 9 and 16, 2020 respectively.

Bank-Olemoh said the church will continue for now with its online Services, while striving to meet with the protocols demanded to be put in place for resumption of physical service by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Federal Government.

He said: “The Leadership of this Ministry is aware that the governments of Lagos and Ogun States had announced that churches could resume worship in their physical church buildings as from 9th and 16th August, 2020 respectively.

“However, the Leadership of MFM hereby state as follows: MFM will not reopen all her regions, zones, branches and facilities in Lagos and Ogun states for now; This period would be utilized to put in place all the necessary COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols as stipulated by the Federal Government, NCDC and State Governments; MFM would continue to hold her services exclusively on MFM Television, all online platforms on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and on www.mountainoffire.org/messages, LTV 8 on

DSTV – 256, GOTV – 90, Startimes – 113, Play TV – 950, and TV Now.”

Among the services to continue are Manna Water Service at 5pm on every Wednesday, Sunday Worship Service at 7am every Sunday and Power Must Change Hands Prayer Programme at 7am on first Saturday of every month and The Great Physician Hour at 10pm on every Saturday as done in recent months.

Bank-Olemoh said the tentative date for reopening for physical gatherings will be September 13, 2020.