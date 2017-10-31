Metuh: Jonathan demands N1b to appear in court, wants subpoena set aside

A former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to set aside the subpoena ordering him to appear in court as a witness in defence of a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh.

In the alternative, Jonathan wants an order directing Metuh to deposit with the court for and on behalf of his behalf N1 billion to cover travelling expenses for himself and his security personnel from his hometown, Otuoke in Bayelsa State to Abuja.

The money, according to Jonathan, is also to make up for the time that he may spend appearing before the court.

Jonathan made these pleas following a subpoena by the court for him to appear in Metuh’s corruption allegation case.

He said his request was in line with the provisions of Section 241(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Justice Okon Abang had issued two separate subpoenas ordering Jonathan and the detained former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, to appear in court on Tuesday.

Justice Abang had also ordered the court bailiff to ensure the service of the subpoena on Jonathan within five days.

Jonathan and Dasuki were summoned by the court upon applications by Metuh requesting that they are ordered to testify in his defence with respect to the sum of N400 million, which he was alleged to have received fraudulently from the Office of the NSA in 2014.