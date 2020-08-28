The Award-winning Old Students’ Association of Methodist High School, Ilesa, Osun State through some of their sets continued with their intervention in the affairs of the school by donating additional graduation gowns to the school.

This increased the number of branded graduation gowns made available to the school by her 1976 graduating set to 175 pieces.

In addition, the same set also donated 1,000 pairs of school uniform – trouser and shirt and skirt and blouse – to the students.

Methodist High School, Ilesa, which was founded in 1956, is currently preparing for her 65th Anniversary Celebrations that will hold from January 24 to 26, 2021.

The celebration will, as is usual with the Old Students’ Association, be another opportunity for the commissioning of some of the projects currently under construction/refurbishment in the school.

It will be recalled that the Old Students’ Association of Methodist High School, Ilesa was celebrated by the Ministry of Education in Osun State for construction of new ultra modern gate house; re-roofing of 42 classrooms, including replacement of windows, doors, painting and flooring of classrooms; refurbishment of Physics and Chemistry Laboratories; complete upgrade and modernisation of Home Economics Laboratory; and construction of Olympics size Basketball Court; reactivation of Water Supply System through a deep well and network of pipes.

Others were renovation of the Principal’s Office, including the construction of a car park for the Principal; refurbishment of the NYSC Lodge; construction of new block of 10 toilets for the staff and the students; sponsorship of 2016 and 2018 inter house sports; donation of Computers; and renovation of school fence.

Ongoing projects include the construction of E-Library, Astronomy Laboratory, Sports Hall for Table Tennis and Upgrade of new classrooms among others.