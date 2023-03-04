Methodist Bishop gives reason for joining governorship race

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress in Abia State, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, has said that he joined the race to recover the lost glory of the state.

The Bishop spoke when he visited the Traditional Ruler of Ogbor Ancient Kingdom, near Aba, Eze Ukaegbu Egege.

Onuoha made the visit on Friday to formally notify him about his ambition and seek his blessing.

He said that he was worried by the widespread poverty in the state and suffering of the citizenry.

He said that the poor state of infrastructure and dilapidation of the major markets in Aba were unacceptable to him.

Onuoha, a Bishop of the Methodist Church Nigeria, said: “People ask me why I joined the governorship race being a clergyman.

“Of course, it is because of the appalling state of Abia that I joined the governorship contest.

“Our people are going through horrible times.

“People are suffering and there is abject poverty everywhere.

“Salaries and pensions are not paid and people are living in serious despair.

“It is now a thing of shame to publicly admit that one is from Abia, especially when you travel to other states of the federation.”

The cleric promised to address the critical issues of poverty, dilapidation of infrastructure and gross underdevelopment, if elected.

Onuoha further gave assurance that workers and retirees would receive their salaries and pensions as and when due.

The traditional ruler, who received the cleric and members of his entourage in his palace, led some members of his cabinet to pray for his electoral victory at the poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ADC governorship hopeful held a campaign tour of Isialangwa North and South, Aba North and South Local Government Areas.

He made occasional stops at strategic points, especially at the major markets, where he addressed traders on his manifesto to transform the state and make life more meaningful for the citizenry.