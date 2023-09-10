Meth, skunk concealed in tomato pastes, clothes intercepted at airport + Video

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted consignments of skunk concealed in tins of tomato paste and methamphetamine hidden in used clothes meant for export to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Babafemi revealed that while the skunk in tomato pastes consignment, weighing 20.00 kilograms, was intercepted on September 8, 2023 at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, the meth shipment, with a gross weight of 1.60kg, was seized at a courier company in Lagos.

Another consignment of 556 grams of Canadian Loud sent from Canada to one Tunji Adebayo in Ikorodu, Lagos was also intercepted by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation attached to courier firms.

Though Adebayo was not home when operatives visited his house at 52, Aina Atoloye Street, Ikorodu, he, however, directed his younger brother to sign for the package on his behalf.

The brother was promptly arrested.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives on September 4, 2023 raided the enclave of a notorious drug lord in Akala, Mushin, Lagos, Abdul Rauf, aka Na God, where 1,101kgs of Ghanaian Loud were recovered and three suspects arrested, while the wanted kingpin remains at large.

READ ALSO:

FCTA clarifies crushing of impounded commercial motorcycles

Breaking: Dapo Abiodun demolishes Gbenga Daniel’s five-storey plaza

In Kogi State, 22-year-old Agada Emmanuel was arrested with 77.400kgs cannabis on September 7, 2023 along Okene-Lokoja-Abuja Expressway, while a total of 369,980 pills of opioids were also recovered on the same road on September 4, 2023 and the suspect linked to the seizure, Kabiru Ahmad Abdullahi, arrested in a follow up operation in Gombe State.

Drugs concealed in tomato pastes, clothes intercepted at Nigeria airport



Bryann | Face ID | Genevieve Nnaji | #actress | iPhone 11 | Lambo | Mercy and Pere | Adesanya | #Theeagleonline | #newspop pic.twitter.com/f9jGP2TVIC — News Pop (@Newspopng) September 10, 2023