Meter bypass: Police arrest two women in Edo

Operatives of the Edo Police Command have arrested two middle-aged women, Bright Isibor and Evelyn Eriamator, for allegedly by-passing their prepaid meters in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a combined team of police personnel and BEDC staff went round the Benin metropolis in search of offenders.

During the operation, two women were arrested by the police while two others escaped.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the exercise, Evelyn Gbiwen, the Corporate Communications Officer, said the exercise was to ensure that all revenue comes to the company’s pocket.

Gbiwen said “we just went on a drive to make sure that those people who engage in criminal infractions on BEDC meters are brought to book.

“We did a petition to the Commissioner of Police and within 48 hours he approved.

“We want to keep on arresting these people to serve at a deterrent to those who are engaging in criminal infractions such as bypassing illegal connections, load diversion and others.

“The new management of BEDC is not going to take it lightly with any infraction that will result into loss of revenue.

“We have a target to take this company out of the wood within a very, very short time.

“I want to thank the media for joining us in this crusade against those people who keep on stealing our energy.

“Some are stealing for business production without any regard for the losses they are creating for BEDC.

“We want to make sure that whatever energy we sell, the revenue comes to the company, not to individual pockets.

“We have just started, over the next few weeks about 14 people will be arrested and prosecuted. We have already identified them,” she said.

According to her, “this issue of infractions is not only for customers, our search light is also on our staff, as you can see we have our anti-corruption numbers everywhere for people to call in.

She disclosed that the exercise will cover four states – Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti.





