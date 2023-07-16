Messi’s move to Inter Miami, dream come true — Beckham

828 828

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has broken his silence after Lionel Messi finally completed his move to the MLS side.

Messi joining Inter Miami has been no secret for weeks now, having confirmed his imminent move to the club after his Paris Saint-Germain departure.

According to Sky Sports, the football legend penned a contract that will run until 2025 with the Miami-based club, with the star forward.

The publication reports that Messi’s move to Inter Miami came after he had reportedly been offered €400m (£344m) a year to join Saudi club Al Hilal.

The 36-year-old was also linked with an emotional return to his former club Barcelona before he decided to move to the MLS.

An elated Beckham has now described Messi’s arrival as a dream come true.

He said, “Ten years ago when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city. Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much,” said Beckham.

“Today, that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s calibre is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person, and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community,” Beckham said via The Mirror.

It should be recalled that a few days ago, the football legend was seen shopping in the US ahead of exit from Paris. The Argentine football star was spotted doing some casual grocery shopping at a supermarket in Miami on Thursday. He, however, took some time to take pictures with his fans.