Messi to quit PSG this summer

Paris Saint-Germain have announced that Lionel Messi will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.



The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner joined the Parisiens on a two-year deal from Barcelona in 2021, and those terms included an option to extend his stay until 2024.



Despite a string of prolific seasons in La Liga, Messi initially struggled to adapt to the demands of Ligue 1 and scored just six goals in his first season of French top-flight football.



However, the 35-year-old rediscovered his best form in the 2022-23 campaign alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, as well as fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a World Cup winner with Argentina.



Over the winter, PSG and Messi were said to have reached a verbal agreement over a new contract, but the relationship between player and club became strained when he took an unauthorised commercial trip to Saudi Arabia at the start of last month.



Despite initially being slapped with a fine and two-week suspension, Messi’s punishment was rescinded after he posted a public apology, but his Paris chapter had seemingly closed in the wake of that saga.



PSG head coach Christophe Galtier had already revealed that Saturday’s Ligue 1 final-day clash with Clermont would be Messi’s final game for the club, and the club have now officially announced his departure.



“After two seasons in the French capital, Leo Messi’s adventure with Paris Saint-Germain will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2022–23 campaign,” a statement read. “The club would like to extend its warmest thanks to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.



“Paris Saint-Germain is proud to have had the greatest footballer of all time within its ranks and, with some emotion, wishes Leo many more successes for the rest of his career.”



The attacker – who has often been booed by some members of the PSG fanbase this season – weighed in with his own short message, saying: “I would like to thank the club, the city of Paris and its people for these two years. I wish you all the best for the future.”



Finally, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also expressed his gratitude to Messi, adding: “I would like to thank Leo Messi for his two seasons in Paris.



“To see a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in the Rouge & Bleu and at Parc des Princes, winning back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and inspiring our younger players has been a pleasure. His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 cannot be understated and we wish Leo and his family all the best for the future.”



Ahead of his Parc des Princes adieu on Saturday night, Messi has registered 32 goals and 35 assists in 74 matches for PSG, coming up with 21 goals and 20 assists from 40 games in the current season.



The South American has won two Ligue 1 titles and one Trophee des Champions crown with PSG, who sealed their 11th top-flight crown with a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg last weekend thanks to Messi’s 16th top-flight goal of the season.



Barcelona are working on an audacious reunion with their all-time top goalscorer, but clubs in Saudi Arabia and MLS are also pushing to sign Messi on a free transfer ahead of the 2023-24 season.



Messi follows Sergio Ramos out of the Parc des Princes exit door after the Spanish defender confirmed his own departure on Friday evening.