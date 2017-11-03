Messi to miss Eagles friendly

Lionel Messi is expected to sit out the match against Nigeria.

Messi will play Argentina’s first friendly match against Russia on November 11 in Moscow before flying back to Barcelona.

Messi did the same thing back in June when Jorge Sampaoli first took charge of the team.

The Argentina captain played in the team’s 1-0 victory against Brazil in Australia, while missing the match against Singapore a few days later.

The last time the two teams faced off was at the 2014 FIFA World Cup where the Albiceleste won 3-2 courtesy of two goals by Messi himself.