Barcelona have revealed that Lionel Messi has “a minor right quadriceps injury” ahead of the team’s return to La Liga action.

Quique Setien’s side will resume their title defence against Mallorca on June 13, three months after the 2019-20 campaign was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Spanish champions have said in a statement that Messi “trained in isolation” on Friday due to a slight injury, although the Argentine is expected to rejoin his teammates “in a few days”.

“Barca captain Leo Messi has a minor right quadriceps injury and trained in isolation, doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks with just eight days remaining before Barca finally get back to playing matches. He should be able to rejoin his teammates in a few days time,” read a statement from the Catalan outfit.

Messi has again been in excellent form at club level during the 2019-20 campaign, scoring 24 times and contributing 16 assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

The 32-year-old has already suffered both foot and adductor injuries this season.