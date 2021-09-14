Messi splashes £25m on Ferrari, other cars

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has the most expensive car collection in the world of sport, including a Ferrari that cost him £25million.

Research compiled by ManySpins.com showed that of the 50 highest paid athletes in the world, based on the 2021 Forbes rich list, Messi had the most expensive collection of cars.

Messi’s collection currently consists of 13 cars, with a total value of £28,169,068, and tops the list ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in second place.

The Portuguese striker owns 19 vehicles with a combined valuation of just over £18million, while Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton was next best with a nine car collection worth £12.4million.

Boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Messi’s club team-mate Neymar completed the top five, while Conor McGregor placed in ninth despite topping the athlete rich list.

F1 driver Max Verstappen, seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarter-back Tom Brady, basketball player Kevin Durant and Manchester United star Paul Pogba were also in the top 10.

Up to £25million worth of the value of Messi’s collection comes from his 2016 purchase of a 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti.

He reportedly outbid Ronaldo at an auction five years ago to purchase the classic sports car and add it to his collection.

This is not the only Ferrari in Messi’s collection, as he also owns a special edition of the F430 Spider, a popular car amongst footballers.

Messi’s Spider is equipped with aerodynamic simulation programs and goes from 0 to 60 in around 3.6 seconds.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner also owns a pair of Range Rover’s that he has regularly been spotted using to drive to training and to do chores such as visiting the supermarket.

Perhaps the most extravagant car in Messi’s collection is the Pagani Zonda Roadster, which is amongst the most expensive cars in the world but as it’s not road legal, it’s in his collection for the aesthetic more than anything.

He also currently owns a Toyota Prius that he was gifted following the 2011 Club World Cup as well as a Mini Cooper, Cadillac Escalade, Dodge Charger and a Mercedes SLS.

In the past he has also been in possession of three different Audi vehicles, two Maserati sports cars and a Lexus.