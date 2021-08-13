Messi set to wait for PSG debut

Lionel Messi is unlikely to make his Paris St-Germain debut against Strasbourg on Saturday – although is expected to be introduced to the fans.

The 34-year-old, who joined PSG on a two-year deal after leaving Barcelona, has only trained for two days since winning the Copa America with Argentina in July.

Messi is set to be presented with fellow new signings Sergio Ramos – who is not yet fit – Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi before kick-off at Parc des Princes.

On Messi, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino said: “We will take it step by step, get to know each other and have him feel fit and comfortable so that he is able to make his debut when he is fully fit.

“The priority is that he is OK, feels good, and when he is in the best condition, he can play.

“I want to have the best players, like any coach. Everyone knows that Messi is one of the best in the world.”

Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has never played first-team football for a club other than Barcelona.

PSG, who finished second to Lille in Ligue 1 last season, won 2-1 at Troyes in their opening match last weekend.