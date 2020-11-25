FIFA have announced the finalists for The Best awards, the winners of which will be announced at a ceremony on December 17.

Barcelona‘s Lionel Messi and ex-Real Madrid man Cristiano Ronaldo are included in the men’s category, but neither of them are favourites.

Neymar returns as a finalist after being left out last year, while Thiago Alacantara is included after an excellent season with Bayern Munich.

Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is also included and is amongst the favourites.

In the female category, Barcelona players Jennifer Hermoso and Caroline Graham Hansen stand out in a category dominated by players from Olympique de Lyon.

Barcelona coach Lluis Cortes is in the running for best coach, while Julen Lopetegui and Zinedine Zidane are included in the men’s edition.

The full list:

The Best FIFA Men’s Player:

• Thiago Alcántara (Spain/FC Bayern Munich/Liverpool FC)

• Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juventus FC)

• Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City FC)

• Robert Lewandowski (Poland/FC Bayern Munich)

• Sadio Mané (Senegal/Liverpool FC)

• Kylian Mbappé (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

• Lionel Messi (Argentina/FC Barcelona)

• Neymar (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain)

• Sergio Ramos (Spain/Real Madrid CF)

• Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool FC)

• Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands/Liverpool FC)

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

• Lucy Bronze (England/Olympique Lyon/Manchester City WFC)

• Delphine Cascarino (France/Olympique Lyon)

• Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway/FC Barcelona)

• Pernille Harder (Denmark/VfL Wolfsburg/Chelsea FC Women)

• Jennifer Hermoso (Spain/FC Barcelona)

• Ji So-yun (Korea Republic/Chelsea FC Women)

• Sam Kerr (Australia/Chelsea FC Women)

• Saki Kumagai (Japan/Olympique Lyon)

• Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany/Olympique Lyon)

• Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands/Arsenal WFC)

• Wendie Renard (France/Olympique Lyon)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper:

• Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany/Chelsea FC Women)

• Sarah Bouhaddi (France/Olympique Lyon)

• Christiane Endler (Chile/Paris Saint-Germain)

• Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden/VfL Wolfsburg/Atlético de Madrid Women)

• Alyssa Naeher (USA/Chicago Red Stars)

• Ellie Roebuck (England/Manchester City WFC)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

• Alisson Becker (Brazil/Liverpool FC)

• Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Real Madrid CF)

• Keylor Navas (Costa Rica/Paris Saint-Germain)

• Manuel Neuer (Germany/FC Bayern Munich)

• Jan Oblak (Slovenia/Atlético de Madrid)

• Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany/FC Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

• Lluís Cortés (Spain/FC Barcelona)

• Rita Guarino (Italy/Juventus Women)

• Emma Hayes (England/Chelsea FC Women)

• Stephan Lerch (Germany/VfL Wolfsburg)

• Hege Riise (Norway/LSK Kvinner)

• Jean-Luc Vasseur (France/Olympique Lyon)

• Sarina Wiegman (Holland/Dutch national team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:

• Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina/Leeds United FC)

• Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany/FC Bayern Munich)

• Jürgen Klopp (Germany/Liverpool FC)

• Julen Lopetegui (Spain/Sevilla FC)

• Zinedine Zidane (France/Real Madrid CF).