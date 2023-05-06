Messi publicly apologises to PSG for Saudi Arabia trip

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lionel Messi has publicly apologised to his teammates and the club after taking an unauthorised commercial trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

The 35-year-old is a tourism ambassador for the country and jetted off to the Middle East the day after PSG’s shock 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Lorient at the Parc des Princes.

As Christophe Galtier’s side normally have a day off after a game, Messi believed that the journey – which he had already postponed at least once – would have been acceptable.

However, Galtier instead called his troops in for a session on Monday following their third home loss in four games, and Messi did not obtain PSG’s permission to travel to Saudi Arabia.

As a result, the French champions have apparently fined and suspended Messi for two weeks, and the Argentina international is now expected to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Messi, who was not seen in training with PSG on Friday, has now posted a public apology on Instagram, claiming that he could not cancel his commercial duties again, and he is still waiting to learn of his punishment from the club.

“First of all, I want to apologise to my teammates and club,” Messi said. “Honestly, I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as we did in previous weeks.

“I had this trip organised which I had cancelled already, I could not cancel it again. I repeat, I want to say sorry for what I did, I’m waiting to hear what the club want to do with me.”

Messi’s two-week ban will rule him out of Sunday’s visit to relegation-threatened Troyes, as well as PSG’s subsequent home fixture with Ajaccio on May 13.

The former Barcelona man could theoretically return for PSG’s final three games of the season, which come against Auxerre on May 21, Strasbourg on May 27 and Clermont on June 3, although there have been suggestions that he has now played his final game for the club.

Under-fire manager Galtier was also asked about Messi’s suspension in Friday’s press conference, but the Frenchman had little to say on the matter and remained coy on the attacker’s possible return when his suspension is over.

“I was informed by the management at the start of the week of the decision to suspend Leo. I have taken the responsibility not to comment on it,” Galtier responded. “Leo’s suspension has added to poor performances, we can’t hide behind that. I can’t say it has been a pleasant period.

When asked if Messi had indeed played his final game for PSG, Galtier said: “We’ll see when Leo comes back. Obviously there will be discussions with the entire club, but also with Leo who is the most important person in the situation.”

The 35-year-old has recorded an impressive set of numbers during his second season in Paris, scoring 20 goals and providing 19 assists in 37 matches across all competitions.

However, Messi, Neymar and Marco Verratti were all targeted by protests from PSG ultras earlier this week, with derogatory chants about Messi being sung outside the club’s headquarters, while fans also turned up to Neymar’s house.

PSG hold a five-point lead over Marseille at the top of the Ligue 1 table with five games left to play this season.