Messi, PSG stars ‘trapped in car park’ 

Lionel Messi and his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates were trapped in the car park on Sunday after clashes erupted following their 2-0 loss to Rennes. The Parisians were defeated for the first time in Ligue 1 this season before the trouble began.

According to CBS Sports Golazo, there were ugly scenes amid clashes around Roazhon Park which also forced a Rennes player to take cover.

A video on Twitter after the match showed fans shouting and fighting as chaos erupted.

The incident is the latest in a long line of discords in French football. Last year scores of police officers were injured in the French capital following violence in the wake of PSG’s Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich.

On that occasion, tear gas was used to disperse the angry crowd.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men fell behind just before the break in Sunday’s game as Gatetan Laborde converted Kamaldeen Sulemana’s scintilating cross.

Flavien Tait struck a second in the early stages of the second period with a sweeping finish into the bottom corner.

It’s the first time PSG have tasted defeat in their opening nine Ligue 1 games of the campaign, despite the fact they named their three superstar forwards Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their starting line-up.