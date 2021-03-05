Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been named as the Player of the Month in La Liga for February.

The Argentine scored a remarkable seven goals and provided two direct assists in just five appearances for the Blaugrana in the month.

The star forward’s return to form has dominated Barcelona news and has been at the heart of the club’s resurgence on the pitch in recent weeks.

Messi came on as a second half substitute at Real Betis with his side trailing 1-0 at the break, but he scored once and was the catalyst for the turnaround in a dramatic 3-2 triumph.

He then grabbed a brace and provided an assist in the 5-1 win over Alaves and then scored the side’s penalty in an underwhelming 1-1 draw at home to Cadiz.

The 33-year-old then netted twice in a 3-0 win over Elche before scoring and assisting in last weekend’s triumph at Sevilla.

Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla won the January award.