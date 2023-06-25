Messi might quit international duty with Argentina

Lionel Messi is planning to take a temporary break from his international career as he settles into life in the United States, according to a new report.

Messi is closing in on a move to MLS’s Inter Miami, with the club hoping for a July 21 debut for him in the Leagues Cup vs. Mexican outfit Cruz Azul.

And according to the Mirror, Messi is “believed to have told” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni that he’d like a year off from his Argentina duties as he and his family adjust to their new surroundings.

According to the report, Scaloni was “hit hard” by the news from his star player, and such an agreement would need to be approved by the Argentinian football federation.

Nonetheless, the request is expected to be granted.

The report added that Messi, wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their sons are believed to have looked at houses in Miami already.