Messi may return to Barca in 2023

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi could reportedly return to former club Barcelona in 2023.

Messi departed Camp Nou in August after the club were unable to fulfil terms on a new contract due to La Liga’s salary restrictions.

The Argentina international had spent the previous 17 seasons with Barca, scoring 672 goals across 778 appearances in all competitions.

However, Spanish outlet Marca suggested that Messi may yet return to Camp Nou before the end of his playing career.

The report claimed that calls are gathering behind the scenes for Barca to work on ways to bring the six-time Ballon d’Or winner back after next season.

Messi, who signed a two-year contract at the Parc des Princes with the option of a third, has scored three goals in eight appearances for his new club.