Messi-less Argentina battles Eagles in Russia 

After qualifying for the World Cup by the skin of their teeth, Argentina will face a stern test against 2013 Africa Cup of Nations champions Nigeria on Tuesday in Krasnodar, Russia.

The match will be the 8th meeting between both sides in all competitions.

Argentina have the edge with five wins, one loss and one draw against the three-time African champions.

Super Eagles gaffer Gernot Rohr will likely make four changes for the clash with 2014 World Cup Finalists Argentina.

Skipper John Obi Mikel returns to the team after he was rested for the match against Algeria last Friday.

Francis Uzoho might play in goal and Girona striker Olarenwaju Kayode is set to lead the attack.

Brian Idowu is expected play in defence for Nigeria.

Nigeria will field a number of players who will be familiar faces with Leon Balogun and William Troost Ekong expected to pair at the heart of the defence.

Mainz defender Balogun said the match is like a World Cup to the Nigerians because they have been looking forward to this game for a long time and they will give Nigeria a good run for their money.

Manager Jorge Sampaoli named his squad for the clash, and several stars were snubbed.

Barcelona star Leo Messi won’t play any part in the game.

The Albiceleste secured their ticket to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in their final qualifier against Ecuador, with captain Messi scoring a historic hat-trick in their 3-1 win.

Sampaoli’s men took on Russia on November 11, winning 1-0 thanks to Sergio Aguero’s solitary strike.