Messi in Xavi talks about quitting PSG for Barca return

PSG star Lionel Messi has asked Barcelona coach Xavi about a return to the Nou Camp this summer.

That’s according to Okdiario’s chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Messi left Barca a year ago for Paris and Inda reports he’s spoken to Xavi about a sensational return.

Inda said, “Messi has a good relationship with Xavi, they won everything together.

“Messi is uncomfortable in Paris and in the first months he has been in a hotel and the family does not acclimatise.

“Leo Messi made a call to Xavi and asked him about any possibility of returning. Xavi told him that he was delighted, but that he had to talk to Laporta and it would be Laporta who would call him.

“To date, that call from Laporta has not taken place. Now in Paris the leader is (Kylian) Mbappé.”