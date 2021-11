Argentina secured a place in next year’s World Cup after a 0-0 draw against Brazil, giving Lionel Messi his fifth shot at winning the only major trophy missing in his career.

The result capped a fine year for Messi and Argentina, who won their 15th Copa America in July with a 1-0 final victory over Brazil at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana stadium.

“If we analyse this year, it was beautiful. What we’ve been through with the fans, everything was complete,” said midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.