Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been named in the final three for The Best Fifa Men’s Player 2020.

The Argentine joins Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski on the podium.

Ronaldo has been included in the last three years, last winning in 2017.

Messi won it last year, while Real Madrid‘s Luka Modric took top prize in 2018.

Ronaldo won Serie A for the second time this year with Juventus, scoring 37 goals in 46 appearances in 2019/20.

So far this season, the Portuguese has scored 12 goals from his first 10.

Lewandowski won the Bundesliga last season, as well as the Champions League, the DFB-Pokal, the DFL Supercup and the European Super Cup, scoring 55 goals in 47 appearances. So far this season the Pole has scored 15 from 15.

Messi won no silverware last season but scored 31 goals in 44 games as well as contributing a remarkable 27 assists.

So far this season, the Argentine has scored seven goals in 14 games.