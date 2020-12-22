Barcelona striker, Lionel Messi has won a seventh Pichichi.

The Barcelona forward scored 25 goals over the course of the LaLiga Santander campaign, finishing four goals ahead of Karim Benzema in second.

Now that he has his hands on his seventh title, nobody has won more Pichichi trophies than Messi in LaLiga history.

Messi said: “The truth is that I would have never imagined that I would win so many and surpass [Telmo] Zarra’s record. It is a very joyful feeling.”

On Barca’s season, he continued: “We are going to try and win everything, as is always the case with this club.

“We are improving little-by-little.

“It’s true to say that it took us a little while to get going in LaLiga.

“We shouldn’t have dropped so many points.

“I think we deserved more in the games against Alaves and Gefate, and also against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

“In those three games we created a lot of goalscoring chances, and if we had converted them, the situation in those games would have been different.

“Now the important think is to have a streak of good results in a few games order to move up the table.

“This takes time and with the pandemic all the games are very difficult.

“The truth is football has changed a lot, and it’s difficult for everyone, but step-by-step things will settle.”