Messi almost joined Chelsea in 2014

Lionel Messi nearly joined the club back in 2014 in a ‘secret deal’ amid fresh rumours of Paris Saint-Germain fallout that could prompt Roman Abramovich into action in the near future.

Messi, 34, endured a rather eventful summer in 2021- having to kiss goodbye to his beloved Barcelona who were on their knees financially due the Covid-19 effects and previous damage committed by the previous regime.

Despite a rather sweet start to his career in the French capital, recent Covid related events and accusations have caused a rift between the player in question and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino.

On top of this, Atletico Madrid star, Yannick Carrasco, has predicted boldly to the Spanish media that he expects the GOAT to leave Paris if they aren’t to win the Champions League this season.

“Messi will always miss the ‘modus vivendi’ he had in Barcelona,” the Belgian told El Chiringuito TV programme via the Mirror.

“If he succeeds, which means winning the Champions League, he could extend his stay for another year.

“If PSG don’t win the Champions League then this year is going to be a long one.

“I don’t think he regrets his decision in a sporting sense, but on a personal level he realisedhe made a mistake.”

Amid all these recent developments in the future of the 34-year-old, it’s unbelievable to think that the seven time Ballon d’Or winner once nearly sealed a move to west London nearly eight years ago.

Messi once “secretly” agreed to join Chelsea for £208million back in 2014, but the move fell through after his dad and agent Jorge Messi found out about these informal talks.

Sky Sports’ Gianluca Di Marzio disclosed that Roman Abramovich and co. agreed to give Messi an annual wage of $65 million (£46.7million) plus 70% of image rights, with the Argentine keen on the deal.

However, it crashed and burned after an intermediary who was angry he was squeezed out of the negotiations made Messi’s father aware of the plans.

Jose Mourinho started his second stint at Stamford Bridge when these proposed talks occurred in private.