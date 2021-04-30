Lionel Messi is reportedly ready to officially commit his future to Barcelona, but only if president Joan Laporta agrees to splash out on new signings.

The Argentina international’s future has been a hot topic of debate ever since he tried and failed to push through a move away from Camp Nou last summer.

Messi is due to be out of contract at the end of June and is rumoured to be a target for Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Spanish broadcaster RTVE claims that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has been persuaded to prolong his stay in Catalonia to an 18th season.

That has supposedly come as a result of positive talks with Laporta, who is now under pressure to spend big on some new players in the upcoming transfer window to keep the superstar forward happy.

Speaking earlier on Thursday, Barca boss Ronald Koeman insisted that he is ‘not worried at all’ about interest from PSG, despite suggestions that the French giants are prepared to offer Messi a bigger pay packet than Barcelona.