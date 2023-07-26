Message to Super Falcons at the FIFA Women’s World Cup

828 828

On behalf of all Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu extends best wishes to the Super Falcons as they prepare to face Australia in their second group match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

The President, like other football-loving Nigerians, takes immense pride in the Super Falcons’ impressive performance in the opening match against Canada, a formidable opponent and the reigning Olympic Champion.

He firmly believes that the upcoming match on Thursday will be a thrilling encounter that will culminate in victory for the Nigerian team.

Acknowledging the Super Falcons’ remarkable achievements as a dominant force in women’s football in Africa, President Tinubu is confident that the blending of new talents with seasoned veterans will propel Nigeria’s success in women’s football to even greater heights in this tournament.

He assures the players and the coaching crew of the enthusiastic support of all Nigerians, urging the team to continue exemplifying Nigeria’s spirit of determination and excellence both on and off the pitch, serving as worthy ambassadors of the nation.