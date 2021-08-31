Mercy Johnson-Okojie moved to tears in surprise all-white anniversary /birthday party + Photos

Nollywood superstar, Mercy Johnson Okojie, on Saturday 28th August was filled with emotions as she walked into the venue for her surprised wedding anniversary/birthday party filled with her friends and family.

The party was organized by her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, as a surprise to celebrate her 37th birthday and their 10th wedding anniversary.

The elated actress was moved to tears as she expressed gratitude to her husband and guests for the surprise party.

The legendary Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, was in attendance with his wife, Jumobi Adegbesan-Damijo.

Also in attendance were Charles Inojie, Ufoma Mcdermott, Nuella Njubigbo, Juliet Ibrahim, Toyin Abraham, Yvonne Jegede, Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha (AKA Real warri pikin), Sinach as well as loved ones, and her fans.