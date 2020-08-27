Nollywood star, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, and her husband, Prince Okojie, are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary today.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share her excitement with lovely messages.

Johnson-Okojie wrote: ‘’Today makes it 9yrs @princeodiokojie and I started our journey… it’s been an awesome ride….starting and ending my day with thoughts of you and you only.

“You are so worth it babe, I Love you Today and always….. Last year we went to Dubai and I came back with Divine-Mercy Relax guys, I no go holiday this time so no worries…. Purity Osebhajimente Okojie rapu dim aka ooooo and Henry matter don tire me.”

Okojie also took to social media to express his joy on their marital journey.

He wrote “Happy Wedding Anniversary to me and wifey. 9 years and counting. Thank you Lord.”

Recall that the couple got married in 2011 and have four children.

