Following the now refuted delivery report of Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson’s fourth child, some Nigerian actresses have expressed their well-wishes to the movie producer as she waits to deliver her baby in the United States of America.

Colleagues, Tonto Dikeh and Toyin Abraham, showered prayers on the mother of three, wishing her a successful delivery.

Their expression of goodwill came after the publication of fake news that Johnson had welcomed her fourth child.

Hours after the publication, her husband took to social media to refute the reports.

Johnson also took to her Instagram page on Sunday to dispel the rumours with a photo of her baby bump and her husband, with the caption: “A quiet Sunday with my loves.”

Dikeh and Abraham have showered prayers on her.

Abraham wrote: “U will deliver like the Hebrew women.”

Dikeh: “Kia my sister safe delivery, you both look great, God’s blessings.”

Uche Elendu wrote: “Blessed my love.”

Moyo Lawal wrote: “Congrats in advance.”