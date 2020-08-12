Winner of the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Mercy Eke, says she is too busy to watch the ongoing Big Brother Naija show.

Mercy said this in a video as a response to those expecting her to support the new housemates.

She noted that she has a lot to do rather than sitting at home like others to watch the show despite the fact that the show brought her fame.

However, her statements generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians who were quick to remind her that she was a nobody before the show.

Here are some tweets: @_Christy__: “She called bbnaija bullshit added that the viewers are jobless but you’re helping her trend mercy eke is busy. 🤡. It’s quite understandable that people are disturbing her to support the new housemates but every other thing she said is quite unnecessary and stupid. We move .”

@Hugochukwu_: “Mercy Eke said she’s too busy and not jobless like you guys to watch Big Brother Nigeria. How antithetical considering this is what brought her to limelight. Las las you citizens are not different from your politicians. It only becomes evident when things go your way.”

@DaminaboEric: “To all those harassing and insulting people on twitter because of their yeye #BBnaija Stan. Just like the previous winner mercy eke has called those who supported her jobless, Your current Stan may likely call you jobless. #MercyEkeIsBusy.”

@Marys_lair: “That video mercy eke did have to be the most unnecessary thing. You aren’t ‘jobless’ like us to be watching t.v. but people voted for you in the same game, talking about I’m too busy getting shit done like say Donjazzy no get work smh.”

@ngoziclara: “Is Mercy Eke @real_mercyeke not insulting her fans and supporters by saying #MercyEkeIsBusy to watch the #BBNaija show that brought her to limelight? Seriously, this is the time that silence is golden. Calling viewers jobless is ingratitude at its peak.”