The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution has indicated interest to work with Mercy Corps, an International Non-Governmental Organization, on peace building in Nigeria.

The Director-General of the Institute, Dr. Bakut T. Bakut, made this disclosure in Abuja while meeting with a delegation from Mercy Corps, led by its Deputy Chief of Party, Sani Suleiman.

To achieve this, Bakut has constituted a committee to work out modalities and framework on how the relationship would be sustained.

Earlier, Suleiman disclosed that the rationale behind their visit to IPCR was to explore the possibility of partnership, especially in creating and promoting enabling environment for women to play a substantive role in all aspects of peace building in Nigeria.

He explained that Mercy Corps is an International Non-Governmental Organization working in over 40 countries across the world, adding that in Nigeria, it operates in Kano, Kogi, Kaduna, Plateau Benue and Katsina States.