Mercy Chinwo threatens N2b lawsuit against colleague for using her name, image

Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has threatened to slam a N2 billion lawsuit against her colleague, Obidiz Lawson, for using her name and image in a secular audio and video music.

She released the commercial for a song entitled: “Mercy Chinwo,” with Chinwo’s picture as the cover image.

That was on February 10, 2023,

Chinwo, through her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, in a letter dated March 23 and addressed to Lawson, ordered the singer to take down the music audio and video from all music digital platforms.

The letter read: “It came to our client’s rude shock that you recently released and published a song titled ‘Mercy Chinwo’ containing disparaging and derogatory lyrics.

“That you take down or cause to be taken down, the song titled ‘Mercy Chinwo’ which you published on be taken down immediately from all music digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and any other platform whereby you made such publication.”

The gospel singer’s attorneys directed Lawson to promptly comply with their client’s demands, “failure upon which the full machinery of the law will be set in motion against you including approaching the Court of Law to award damages against you to the tune of N2,000,000,000.00 (Two Billion Naira) in a favour of our client”.