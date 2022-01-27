Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, speaks on paternity of their son

Lanre Gentry, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has spoken on the paternity of their son, Olajuwon.

Gentry spoke after social media users said the product of the seven-year marriage resembles Aigbe’s new lover, Kazim Adeoti.

According to available information, Adeoti and his wife were family friends of Gentry and Aigbe while they remained married.

Adeoti has also left his wife.

Gentry, who reacted on his official Instagram page: @asiwajulanregentry, said of 11-year-old Olajuwon: “What is life ? I thank everyone for your comments and advice about my lovely son Olajuwon Gentry my son is my son 100%.

“I love him so much there is nothing in this world that can separate me from my children.”