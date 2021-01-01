Popular Nollywood actress and mother of two, Mercy Aigbe, shared some lovely photos on her Instagram page to celebrate her birthday.

While sharing the photos, the actress wrote lovely words to express her gratitude to the

God.

She wrote: “ANUNIMORIGBA .

“Father to you be all the Glory, Honor and Adoration!

“Glowing in God’s Unending Grace, Chapter 43.”

Recall that in 2018, there was controversy surrounding her 40th birthday dress after a Benin-based bride claimed the actress wore her wedding dress.