Mercy Aigbe shares photo to celebrate 46th birthday

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has shared a stunning photograph of herself to mark her 46th birthday.

The prominent actress, whose new film: “Ada omo daddy,” is showing at cinemas nationwide, shared the photo on X.

Aigbe, who is now married to Kazim Adeoti, shared the photo on Monday.

She wrote: “Chapter 46 unlocked 🎊💯🍾

“Happy Birthday to me.

“Cheers to an amazing year ahead.”