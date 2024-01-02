Mercy Aigbe shares photo to celebrate 46th birthday

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has shared a stunning photograph of herself to mark her 46th birthday.
The prominent actress, whose new film: “Ada omo daddy,” is showing at cinemas nationwide, shared the photo on X.
Aigbe, who is now married to Kazim Adeoti, shared the photo on Monday.
She wrote: “Chapter 46 unlocked 🎊💯🍾
“Happy Birthday to me.
“Cheers to an amazing year ahead.”