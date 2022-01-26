Mercy Aigbe ignores trolling, posts more photos with new lover + Photos

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has ignored those trolling her over her new found boo, Kazim Adeoti, who was their family friend when she was married to Lanre Gentry.

The popular Nollywood actress had unveiled Adeoti with just a photograph to celebrate his birthday, which was on Monday.

But after her husband, Adeoti’s wife and social media users reacted to the development, she deployed more photographs of herself and her new found lover.

Aigbe was married to Gentry, who has also remarried, for seven years.

They parted ways in 2017.