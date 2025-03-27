Mercy Aigbe compares former, present husbands

Prominent Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, has stated the difference between her former husband, Lanre Gentry, and the present, Kazim Adeoti, making comparisons.

The actress, with several successful movies to her credit, made the comparison in a long post on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

Aigbe said she made the comparison because everybody wanted her to speak on her side of the story to her love life.

She wrote: “I don’t even know where to start because my love life has always been on people’s lips.

“But since everybody wants to hear my side, let me talk.

“I was once married to Lanre Gentry, the hotelier.

“At first, everything looked perfect from the outside, but deep down, I was going through hell.

“The marriage was filled with f!ghts, chéating, and even dômestic v!olence.

“I still have scárs, both on my body and in my heart.

“One day, I decided I didn’t deserve that life.

“I packed my things and left.

“The internet went wild.

“People insûlted me, some supported me.

“My ex-husband even came online to call me names, but I kept my head high.

“God knows my truth.

:After that, I focused on myself, my kids, and my career.

“Then, love found me again—this time, it was Kazim Adeoti, a movie marketer.

“People started shouting, ‘Mercy snatched another woman’s husband!’

“But love is complicated.

“I followed my heart.

“Kazim supports me and understands me.

“Sometimes, it makes me laugh when people cûrse me online.

“They forget that my happiness matters too.

“Is it because I’m a celebrity?

“Do they think I don’t deserve to be loved?

“At the end of the day, I’m happy.

“My children are fine, and my home is peaceful.

“People will talk today and forget tomorrow.

“What matters is that Mercy Aigbe is living her best life.”

