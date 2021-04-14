The wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has asked residents of the state to prioritise their mental health.

The First Lady of Lagos State noted that mental health is so important, yet the awareness is abysmally low, thus necessitating a delicate measure towards bringing to the front burner the pertinent factors relating to mental illness in Nigeria.

According to Sanwo-Olu, who is also a Doctor, it is medically possible for someone to appear physically fit, but mentally sick, while stating that the number of psychiatrists in the country has been established to be a far cry when juxtaposed with the number of mental ill Nigerians.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Tuesday at Alausa, Ikeja during a briefing to announce a mental health awareness campaign organised by a non-governmental organisation, Orunsii Welcare Foundation.

It was learnt that the campaign would cover the Alimosho Local Government Area of the state at its pilot phase.

The governor’s wife said: “There is a need for a clarion call on the people, more than before, to pay close attention to their mental health as much as they do to their physical health.

“It is medically possible for someone to appear physically fit but mentally sick.

“We also must re-emphasise the need for people to prioritise healthy lifestyles.

“Physical health is maintained by good nutrition and healthy diet, physical activity and exercise, as well as adequate sleep.”

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Orunsii Welcare Foundation, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabanwo, said the group was interested in issues affecting the vulnerable in the society.

Fabanwo said many residents were suffering from mental health disorders, adding that the project would identify the prevalence of the problem in the state.

A member of the Mental Health Committee, Dr. Victoria Odusipe, also said that she will be talking on the three phases of project Mental Health Awareness Destigmatization and Enlightenment in Lagos during the campaign.

A member of the Board of Trustees of the foundation, Dr. Ademola Gureje, also stated that the phase two of the project will involve flag off, training of volunteers and field events, which will come up on April 27 and 28 respectively.